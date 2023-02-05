A more affordable option of getting around by Uber will launch in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal later this week, and it requires riders to be willing to share their trips — essentially layering on carpooling onto the ridehailing service.

Uber announced today its new UberX Share service will allow riders to receive an upfront discount of up to 20% if they choose this option on the app. In addition, riders get an extra 5% discount if they have an Uber One membership.

It should be emphasized that UberX Share will have its own separate operational boundaries, as it will not encompass the entire existing general Uber service areas within the metropolitan regions of Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal.

Within Metro Vancouver, UberX Share will span the entirety of the City of Vancouver (except Stanley Park), the University of British Columbia campus and University Endowment Lands, and the westernmost strip of Burnaby, including Brentwood and Metrotown.

In Greater Toronto, the optional service will be available only within the City of Toronto. UberX Share replaces UberPool in Toronto, which was suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic.

For the Montreal region, it will be available within a geographically central area on the Island of Montreal — an area framed by the St. Lawrence River to the south, the Riviere des Prairies in the North, Pie IX in the east, and Cavendish and 32e Avenue to the west.

Like carpooling, UberX Share essentially works by sharing the rides of multiple separate groups of passengers who are travelling in the same general direction or are “along the way.” There are of course some environmental benefits from this option as more people are traveling on fewer cars, effectively reducing some emissions.

The main tradeoff with sharing a ride is the increased travel time. According to the company, UberX Share adds about six minutes to a trip when matched.

“We know affordability plays a role when people are making decisions on how to get from point A to B,” said Michael van Hemmen, the general manager of Uber Canada Mobility, in a statement.

“This new shared rides option will provide a more affordable and sustainable experience for riders and the cities we serve.”

Drivers are encouraged to operate with UberX Share with a $1.00 pickup incentive when they pick up a second rider. They will also earn the same recommended distance-based, demand-driven rates with UberX Share as they would with UberX, with a shared trip likely to be longer, providing a higher fare, and resulting in less “off-time” between ridehailing trips.