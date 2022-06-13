News

Jun 13 2022, 3:37 pm
@saveoldgrowth/Twitter | @smooremd/Twitter

Protesters are blocking rush hour traffic at Massey Tunnel and Iron Workers Bridge, demanding the BC government end old growth logging.

Southbound traffic and the northbound counterflow lane at the Massey Tunnel have been fully blocked, the BC Ministry of Transportation tweeted Monday morning.

“Expect heavy delays and congestion. Assessment in progress, please drive carefully,” tweeted DriveBC.

At the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge, the westbound centre lane and left lane are partially blocked at the south end due to another unplanned protest.

Twitter user @smooremd shared a photo of what traffic looks like at the bridge.

Save Old Growth, the civil-resistance campaign that wants the BC government to put a ban on old growth logging, tweeted a shot of its demonstrators blocking Massey Tunnel this morning.

The group has been behind many demonstrations and protests over the past few months, including dumping a pile of fresh manure outside of BC Premier John Horgan’s office.

They also recently interrupted a Canadian men’s national soccer team match.

