BC health officials to provide a COVID-19 update on Friday

BC health officials will be holding a COVID-19 briefing on Friday, January 28, at noon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix will be joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, but the BC Ministry of Health has not divulged any specific details on what to expect.

One thing that is notable about Friday is that it’s the two-year anniversary of BC’s first case of COVID-19.

While it is unclear whether health officials will announce any changes or new restrictions, a PowerPoint presentation will take place during the briefing.

On Thursday, BC reported 2,033 new COVID-19 cases. Hospital and ICU admissions were up, and there were 13 new deaths related to COVID-19.

On January 14, Henry announced that BC had hit its peak when it came to the Omicron variant. She added that hospitalizations would hit their peak soon.

Tomorrow’s livestream will be available via the BC government’s YouTube channel.

You can also watch the full announcement on Facebook and Twitter.