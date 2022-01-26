With the number of productions that take place in Vancouver, aka Hollywood North, it might not come as a surprise that the city has been ranked as one of the best places to live and work as a filmmaker.

But Vancouver actually beat out several high-profile places in the world when it comes to the film industry, including Calgary, Philadelphia, Austin, and Chicago.

Vancouver ranked number six on MovieMaker Magazine’s list of the best places to live and work as a filmmaker in 2022.

The list was divided into several sections that accounted for both big and small cities, as well as a special section MovieMaker Magazine declared a “hall of fame.”

Los Angeles and New York were the only two cities featured in the hall of fame section.

Big cities

There were 25 big cities ranked in total when it comes to the best ones to live and work in as a filmmaker.

Vancouver placed sixth for a number of reasons, including the variety of schools that were available for future filmmakers.

“This production-oriented city is a great place to make a living as a filmmaker, or to learn the craft by attending one of 17 film schools in the area. It’s the hometown of super-successful writing-producing duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who have returned to shoot multiple projects since Superbad launched their careers behind the camera.”

MovieMaker also listed several major productions that have been and are being filmed in Vancouver, including Sonic 2 the Hedgehog, Peter Pan and Wendy, and The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez.

It also mentions the numerous TV shows that are being filmed in Vancouver, including Batwoman, Supergirl, and The Flash.

Toronto beat out Vancouver and placed number two on the list, with Albuquerque taking the top spot.

Small cities and towns

Vancouver wasn’t the only city representing BC on this list.

Victoria, the crown jewel of Vancouver Island, also made the list when it comes to small cities.

MovieMaker looked at 10 different small cities and towns, and Victoria landed at number six.

“This stunning city located on the southernmost tip of Vancouver Island is safe, clean, and walkable, with lush, green gardens and exquisite Victorian (of course) architecture, plus great shopping and dining. The year-round mild climate pairs nicely with all of the beaches, mountains, parks, and hiking trails, while the diverse landscape pairs well with filmmaking.”

MovieMaker goes on to talk about Victoria’s English castles and rolling vineyards and mentioned that the cityscape makes for a perfect double for a European street.

New Orleans was number one for small cities and towns.

There you have it. If your employer pays you enough to afford housing in either of these two cities, they make for great places to live and work as a filmmaker.