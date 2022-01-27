BC reports over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 as hospitalizations see an uptick
British Columbia health officials announced on Thursday that there have been 2,033 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 318,906.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 29,556 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 977 (+28) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 141 (+5) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 685 new cases, 12,351 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 378 new cases, 6,614 total active cases
- Interior Health: 539 new cases, 7,669 total active cases
- Northern Health: 165 new cases, 1,147 total active cases
- Island Health: 266 new cases, 1,768 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, seven total active cases
There have been 13 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,588 deaths in the province.
There have been two new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 62 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 89.7% (4,471,873) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.7% (4,171,956) have received their second dose.
Due to a delayed refresh in data, the latest update on cases and hospitalizations by vaccination status is unavailable. The following is yesterday’s data:
From January 18 to January 24, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 28.2% of cases, and from January 11 to January 24, they accounted for 29.9% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (January 18 to January 24) – Total 13,400
- Not vaccinated: 2,996 (22.4%)
- Partially vaccinated: 778 (5.8%)
- Fully vaccinated: 9,626 (71.8%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 11 to January 24) – Total 1,328
- Not vaccinated: 334 (25.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 63 (4.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 931 (70.1%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 18 to January 24)
- Not vaccinated: 410.5
- Partially vaccinated: 201.6
- Fully vaccinated: 233.9
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 11 to January 24)
- Not vaccinated: 85.2
- Partially vaccinated: 51.4
- Fully vaccinated: 20