A popular golfing publication just named a BC golf course one of the best in the world.

Golf Digest ranked Capilano Golf & Country Club #58 on a list of the 100 best golf courses, up from #76 previously.

“Wow, nearly 90 years old, the fairways are lined by enormous Douglas fir, hemlock and cedar, all giving the mistaken impression that the corridors are narrow,” Golf Digest says of the Capilano club.

In response to the honour, Capilano Golf & Country Club posted on Instagram, “We’re thrilled to be No. 58.”

Designed by renowned Canadian golf course architect Stanley Thompson, Capilano Golf & Country Club is located in West Vancouver at 420 Southborough Drive.

Golf Digest says the club opened in 1937, featuring 18 holes in a private facility. In 2016, the course underwent some updates courtesy of Doug Carrick, another golf course architect.

“Thompson’s bunkering is spectacular and prolific. In recent years, Doug Carrick has rebuilt three greens and expanded others to accommodate desired green speeds of 10 to 11 on a Stimpmeter,” Golf Digest boasts.

“From the elevated first tee, the city of Vancouver, five miles south, is visible, and the last six holes provide outstanding views of the Coastal Range, particularly Hollyburn Mountain.”

Golf Digest is not exaggerating when it talks about outstanding views.

A quick scroll through the club’s Instagram page reveals tempting food and beverage options, such as fresh pizza made in-house.

If you’re interested in checking out the club, it’s about a 25-minute drive from downtown Vancouver (with heavy traffic).

Golf Digest’s ranking only considered golf courses outside the USA. Royal County Down Golf Club in Northern Ireland took the top spot. Cabot Cliffs in Inverness, Nova Scotia, is the top Canadian spot (#13).

The BC golf course is also hiring if you’re looking for work and are a golf fan.

“Life is about making memories with people you care about, and Capilano is the perfect place to connect with old friends and make new ones,” Capilano Golf & Country Club says on its website.