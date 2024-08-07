Weather forecast says Vancouver could feel like Havana tomorrow

There’s still a bit over a month of summer left in Vancouver, and according to the weather forecast, there’s still plenty of heat left, too.

According to the seven-day forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada on Wednesday, hot temperatures and some surprises are in store for the forecast tomorrow.

The local forecast calls for a high of 25˚C, but ECCC says the humidex could reach 32˚C or a blistering 37˚C inland.

It might sound unbelievable, but that’s as hot as it is expected to feel in Havana, Cuba, tomorrow.

According to AccuWeather, Havana’s non-Humidex high will be 32˚C, but it will feel like 36˚C to 39˚C.

Meanwhile, the Weather Network says it’ll feel like 37˚C in Havana tomorrow, on par with Vancouver inland Humidex values.

Temperatures aren’t everything, and both cities have very different climates. Vancouver, generally speaking, has a much cooler climate.

To make matters worse for Vancouver tomorrow, the ECCC weather forecast also calls for local smoke, which could make things hazy, as was seen in the forecast today.

Some Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley residents have shared their hazy experiences.

Mount Baker barely visible through the wildfire smoke and haze in the Fraser Valley this afternoon east of Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/Fbei3tA38M — Peter Vogel (@PeterVogel) August 7, 2024

Others are concerned about what tomorrow might bring due to the number of fires still burning around the province.

Heads up: smoke + heatwave are just starting to hit Vancouver and it’s supposed to be very bad tomorrow smoke wise. #vanpoli #bcpoli ps. Anyone find it weird the BC gov hasn’t issued warnings on the emergency system for this, or for the river breach/landslide?? pic.twitter.com/9f94JZz92s — ArianeK 💜 #Care4ComplexBC (she/her) (@arianek) August 7, 2024

For now, no air quality advisories or special weather statements have been issued for Vancouver, but we’ll let you know if that changes.