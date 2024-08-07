NewsWeather

Weather forecast says Vancouver could feel like Havana tomorrow

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Aug 7 2024, 10:42 pm
AlbertArt/Shutterstock | possohh/Shutterstock

There’s still a bit over a month of summer left in Vancouver, and according to the weather forecast, there’s still plenty of heat left, too.

According to the seven-day forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada on Wednesday, hot temperatures and some surprises are in store for the forecast tomorrow.

The local forecast calls for a high of 25˚C, but ECCC says the humidex could reach 32˚C or a blistering 37˚C inland.

It might sound unbelievable, but that’s as hot as it is expected to feel in Havana, Cuba, tomorrow.

According to AccuWeather, Havana’s non-Humidex high will be 32˚C, but it will feel like 36˚C to 39˚C.

AccuWeather Havana

Meanwhile, the Weather Network says it’ll feel like 37˚C in Havana tomorrow, on par with Vancouver inland Humidex values.

The Weather Network

Temperatures aren’t everything, and both cities have very different climates. Vancouver, generally speaking, has a much cooler climate.

To make matters worse for Vancouver tomorrow, the ECCC weather forecast also calls for local smoke, which could make things hazy, as was seen in the forecast today.

vancouver weather forecast

ECCC

Some Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley residents have shared their hazy experiences.

Others are concerned about what tomorrow might bring due to the number of fires still burning around the province.

For now, no air quality advisories or special weather statements have been issued for Vancouver, but we’ll let you know if that changes.

