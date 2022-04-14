BC Ferries cancels several Easter sailings due to mechanical issue

NewsTransportationUrbanized

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Apr 14 2022, 5:30 pm
BC Ferries' Queen of Oak Bay, one of five C-class vessels in the fleet. (Kam Abbott/Flickr)

BC Ferries has cancelled several Thursday sailings between Nanaimo and Horseshoe Bay because of a mechanical problem.

The cancelled sailings ahead of the busy Easter long weekend could mean extended wait times for those travelling out of Horseshoe Bay without reservations on later sailings.

The Queen of Oak Bay is having issues with its steering gear, BC Ferries said on its website. The ship’s 6:15 am and 10:40 am sailings out of Horseshoe Bay have been cancelled. Its 8:25 am and 1 pm sailings out of Departure Bay have also been scratched.

“We are working to resolve the problem and will keep you informed as more information becomes available,” the ferry operator said.

It suggested travellers use the Tsawassen to Swartz Bay route instead or consider travelling as a foot passenger.

Long weekends are a notoriously busy time for people travelling between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, and BC Ferries said customers driving onboard without a reservation can expect multiple sailing waits.

The busiest travel times are Thursday evening, Friday morning, and Monday afternoon.

“If you’re travelling without a booking and your plans are flexible, we recommend travel at less busy times or walking on board.”

