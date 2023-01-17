Some significant changes are happening at two major BC organizations, as Nicolas Jimenez, the former president and CEO of ICBC, is the new leader at BC Ferries.

In a press release, BC Ferries says that the selection was made following an “international executive search.”

“Nicolas Jimenez is the right leader at the right time for BC Ferries,” said BC Ferries Board Chair Joy McPhail.

The release points out that over the last 20 years, Jimenez held a number of senior roles at ICBC, becoming the president and CEO five years ago.

effective March 6, 2023.

BC Ferries calls Jimenez a “strong, strategic leader who led structural reforms at ICBC in recent years.”

It adds that he returned the auto insurer to “financial health” and helped deliver more affordable insurance to customers.

Jill Sharland has been the interim CEO at BC Ferries since July, and she will return to her role as vice president and CFO at BC Ferries. She was put in place after former CEO Mark Collins was fired.

BC Ferries states that compensation for the new president and CEO will conform with the BC Ferry Authority’s Executive Compensation Plan.

“Nicolas Jimenez is no stranger to big challenges and I know he will bring fresh ideas, innovative solutions, and a renewed focus on the customer experience,” added MacPhail.

When it comes to ICBC, there hasn’t yet been an announcement of who is taking over in a leadership role with the departure of Jimenez.