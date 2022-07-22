BC Ferries has fired its CEO amid staffing and schedule issues

Mark Collins, the man who has been the CEO of BC Ferries since 2017, has been fired.

The news was announced by the BC Ferry Services Board on Friday morning.

Along with the news of Collins’ contract being terminated, BC Ferries has announced that it is appointing Jill Sharland as the interim president and CEO of BC Ferries effective today.

A statement from BC Ferry Services Board suggests that the board decided to end Collins’ contract. Collins will be entitled to severance in accordance with the terms of this contract, but the amount has not yet been finalized. A thorough search will soon be underway to select a permanent CEO.

“We thank Mr. Collins for his hard work and dedication to BC Ferries. We wish him well in all future endeavours,” said Board Chair Joy MacPhail.

Collins joined BC Ferries all the way back in 2004, and became CEO in 2017 after holding other executive-level positions. The statement from BC Ferries notes improvements Collins made to the service including investing in terminal upgrades, fare flexibility, and investments in fleet renewal.

“Like many organizations, BC Ferries has faced recent staffing shortages, service interruptions and COVID-related challenges. There are no quick fixes to these systemic challenges but as a board, we believe it is time for renewal, fresh ideas and a renewed commitment to the highest standards of customer service, safety and affordability,” added MacPhail.

Meanwhile, Sharland has been with BC Ferries since 2020 and holds a Master of Business Administration from Queens University. She also holds an Honours Bachelor of Science in Pharmacology and Physiology from Western University.

“The British Columbia Ferry Services Board will continue to provide oversight in the day-to-day operations of the ferry company.”