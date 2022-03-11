BC Ferries will be dropping its mask requirement tomorrow

BC Ferries is no longer going to be implementing a mandatory mask policy in indoor public spaces.

A spokesperson confirmed the decision to Daily Hive, suggesting BC Ferries is going to be following the direction of the provincial health officer.

The use of a mask is recommended, but not required indoors at terminals and on board BC Ferries vessels.

“BC Ferries asks customers to respect fellow passengers and crew,” said a spokesperson.

“Everyone’s comfort level may be different during the easing of COVID restrictions.”

BC health officials announced that the mask mandate would be lifted as of 12:01 am on March 11. The BC Vaccine Card is also being dropped, but not until early April.

Following direction from the PHO, effective tomorrow, masks are no longer mandatory in indoor public settings. Masks are recommended indoors at terminals & on board. Please respect your fellow passengers & our crews, comfort levels will vary as restrictions change. https://t.co/ldSBMgNndb — BC Ferries | Reconnecting BC (@BCFerries) March 11, 2022

The relaxation of the rules comes with spring break just around the corner, which Dr. Bonnie Henry pointed to as one of the primary motivators for loosening restrictions at a press conference just weeks ago.

The news follows TransLink’s announcement earlier today that its mask requirement will also be dropped on Friday, but passengers can still choose to wear one.

BC has been in a good place for several weeks when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is one of the reasons health officials are okay with scaling back certain health protocols.