Masks no longer required on most TransLink vehicles as of tomorrow

If you were hoping that masks would remain mandatory on TransLink vehicles, you will not be getting your wish.

Up until now, masks have been required aboard all TransLink buses, trains, SeaBus vehicles, and inside of all stations and facilities.

BC health officials announced that the mandatory mask policy would be lifted as of March 11, at 12:01 am, which also applies to agencies like BC Ferries and TransLink.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry did leave the door open for organizations, like TransLink, to implement their own mask policies, however a TransLink statement confirmed that they would be following the guidance of BC health officials and dropping the mask mandate.

“They’re the experts on the pandemic response,” a spokesperson told DailyHive.

Despite the change, TransLink will continue the mask requirement for customers and employees on HandyDART.

“We are also working closely with Transport Canada and WorkSafeBC, to ensure we are meeting all safety and regulatory requirements across all modes of our transit system.”

Some concerned transit riders actually launched a petition hoping that BC health officials would keep the mandate in place specifically for transit companies.

Henry suggested that BC was in a good place when it comes to cases and transmission of the virus, and the tools that BC has been using to help curb the spread of COVID-19 are no longer needed.

That doesn’t mean you can’t still wear a mask on transit if you choose to do so.

“TransLink customers and employees are welcome to continue wearing masks on-board transit vehicles and at transit stations, depending on their own level of comfort.”

BC Ferries and BC Transit will likely follow suit, but as of yet have not provided an official statement on their protocols moving forward.