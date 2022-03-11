Vancouver strip club nails new masking rules with sassy new signage

It only took a famous Vancouver strip club a few hours to sass up their sign after BC announced it is dropping its mask mandates, effective tomorrow am.

The sign at The Penthouse, which usually offers a chuckle or gives information on upcoming shows, now says “Clothing & masks optional.”

They often joke around using the display, posting “Let’s try this again,” after being shut down due to the pandemic and — when it happened another time — “Nobody hold 2022’s beer.”

There are over 70 years of history behind the Penthouse at 1019 Seymour Street. Downtown drivers will probably recognize it from cruising into the city, if they haven’t been there as patrons already.

Whoever is coming up with these quips deserves some kind of raise for their top-notch one-liners.

If you want a little bit more humour, here are 39 of the Penthouse’s best ever sign marquees.