BC looking at scaling back COVID-19 mandates before spring break

Spring break is just around the corner, and BC health officials are teasing the idea of downgrading current health protocols in the province before the holiday starts.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry did add that masks and vaccination cards remain a crucial part of BC’s COVID-19 strategy, but said mask mandates might end.

During press conferences in previous weeks, Henry suggested that BC would review the remaining health orders around March 15. Today, she confirmed that changes could be announced sooner. Spring break starts on March 14 in BC.

Henry said that health officials expect transmission of the virus to continue to decrease in the warmer months, but the risk remains for people who have health vulnerabilities.

Going forward, masks may be recommended for immunocompromised patients while being dropped for the rest of the population.

“We hopefully will be in a good place for the next few months,” said Henry.

“I am very optimistic that we are moving to a better place, rapidly. We’ll have more to say about that very soon.”

Henry reflected on celebrations like graduations and performances moving into full capacity this year with optimism, stating that the province will move “cautiously” towards the subsequent phases of the pandemic.

The daily COVID-19 reports that British Columbians have gotten used to could be a thing of the past, as the province will opt for weekly reports instead.

Amid all the optimism, Henry confirmed that BC could see a COVID-19 resurgence during the respiratory illness season this fall.