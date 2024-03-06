Do you love travel, making money, and the sea? Then working at BC Ferries could be a great fit for you.

The company just added a ton of new opportunities to its jobs board, which could be your chance to get your feet wet on a new career path.

BC Ferries job perks

BC Ferries has great perks, including:

Career progression, training, and development opportunities

Multiple locations and roles

Competitive salaries and a comprehensive benefits package

Public Service Pension Plan

Passes for ferry travel

Discounts in gift shops and at many businesses on Victoria Island and the Lower Mainland

BC Ferries job postings

BC Ferries employees work in more remote locations like the Gulf Islands, Alert Bay, and Campbell River, but they also work in Victoria, Sidney, West Vancouver, and Delta. So when you’re checking out their career opportunities online, you can sort by location to start your search.

Here are some good jobs in Metro Vancouver that we saw posted on the BC Ferries job board with salaries:

These are just a handful of roles available at BC Ferries, and you can check out their careers website for more information.

With files from Daily Hive Staff