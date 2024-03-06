Want to set sail for a new career? BC Ferries is hiring and the starting wages are impressive
Do you love travel, making money, and the sea? Then working at BC Ferries could be a great fit for you.
The company just added a ton of new opportunities to its jobs board, which could be your chance to get your feet wet on a new career path.
BC Ferries job perks
BC Ferries has great perks, including:
- Career progression, training, and development opportunities
- Multiple locations and roles
- Competitive salaries and a comprehensive benefits package
- Public Service Pension Plan
- Passes for ferry travel
- Discounts in gift shops and at many businesses on Victoria Island and the Lower Mainland
BC Ferries job postings
BC Ferries employees work in more remote locations like the Gulf Islands, Alert Bay, and Campbell River, but they also work in Victoria, Sidney, West Vancouver, and Delta. So when you’re checking out their career opportunities online, you can sort by location to start your search.
Here are some good jobs in Metro Vancouver that we saw posted on the BC Ferries job board with salaries:
- Deckhand with Bridge Watch at Horseshoe Bay – $29.20/hour
- Foot Passenger Ticket Agent at Horseshoe Bay – $24.74/hour
- Terminal Services Attendant at Horseshoe Bay – $25.25/hour
- Seasonal Customer Service Attendant at Horseshoe Bay – $23.71/hour
- Foot Passenger Ticket Agent in Tsawwassen – $27.51/hour
- Terminal Services Attendant in Tsawwassen – $28.05/hour
- 4th Class Engineer at Horseshoe Bay – $45.69/hour
- Third Officer at Tsawwassen – $43.36/hour
- Customer Sales and Service Representative at Victoria – $23.59/hour
- Assistant Manager, Payroll at Victoria – no salary information posted.
These are just a handful of roles available at BC Ferries, and you can check out their careers website for more information.
With files from Daily Hive Staff