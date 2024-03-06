"Canada's Got Talent" will feature four Vancouver Island acts

Get ready to dust off your cable boxes, because the latest season of Canada’s Got Talent is set to showcase the talents of four acts from Vancouver Island.

Funkanometry, Brad Gooseberry, Holly Melville, and Maninder Waraich are gearing up to compete for the coveted $1 million grand prize, all under the scrutiny of judges Kardinal Offishall, Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, and Trish Stratus.

For the dynamic dance duo Funkanometry, comprised of Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush from Nanaimo, this isn’t their first rodeo — they previously wowed audiences on America’s Got Talent, and seasons three and four of NBC’s World of Dance. The duo was scouted after their viral dance video set to the Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive, which has racked up over 3.6 million views.

The lineup also includes opera singer Holly Melville, a 24-year-old South African based in Victoria; Dr. Brad Gooseberry, a comedic performer labelled as a “novelty” act by Canada’s Got Talent, also hailing from Victoria; and Maninder Waraich, a comedic talent based in Victoria.

Canada’s Got Talent is set to premiere on March 19 at 8 pm ET on Citytv, with streaming available anytime on Citytv+. This season promises to showcase 116 remarkable acts from across Canada, spanning from Carbonear to Oakville, Prince Albert to Vancouver Island, and beyond.