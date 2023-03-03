Home Depot is hiring 600+ people in BC and you can get a job offer the next day

One of the worst parts of looking for work is that you’re often in need of a paycheque, but the hiring process can drag out for weeks, sometimes months.

Luckily, The Home Depot Canada is hiring nearly 600 people across BC, and its accelerated hiring process means that applicants can receive offers within one day of applying.

According to the company, it’s about to enter its busy spring season and needs full-time and part-time positions filled in its stores and warehouses. Roles range from customer service and sales to store support, freight, merchandising, and warehouse associates.

“Spring is an important season for Canadians, and having the right associates in-store and in our supply chain network to support our customers is important,” said Vinod Nalajala, vice-president of human resources and communications for The Home Depot Canada.

“We’re proud that we can continue to provide our communities with career options so we can better support our customers.”

The company told Daily Hive that more than 80% of store managers started as hourly associates.

The Home Depot Canada invests more than one million hours of training programs for its staff every year and focuses on growing its existing talent.

Both full-time and part-time employees get a wellness account in addition to health and dental plans. Employee assistance programs for associates and their families are available, and you don’t have to wait until after probation to access them.

The company also has a tuition reimbursement program that you can sign up for on your first day of work. And don’t miss out on the referral programs that can get you paid for referring top talent to a store location.

Interested in applying? You can learn more and apply online.