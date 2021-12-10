Vancouver's forecast for a once-in-a-lifetime look at Comet Leonard

Look up this weekend for a rare sight of Comet Leonard, because you’ll only get to see it once in your entire lifetime.

It may even be bright enough to see with the naked eye, according to NASA. But, will this wet Vancouver weather subside?

C/2021 A1, also known as Comet Leonard, is expected to reach peak size and visibility in the Northern Hemisphere’s eastern skies this weekend, according to AstroGeo.

For the best view, AstroGeo says Canadians should keep their eyes on the skies on Saturday, December 11 at around 6:30 pm local time.

Earth Sky also recommends waiting for a dark sky and grabbing a pair of 10×50 binoculars to see the comet.

Stargazers will have their last chance to see the comet at its brightest and largest in the early hours of Sunday, according to Sky & Telescope.

The forecast for the comet’s appearance seems to be working against hopeful Vancouver stargazers.

Environment Canada has issued several weather warnings over the past 24 to 48 hours, calling for significant rainfall over Metro Vancouver.

There is supposed to be momentary relief from the rain on Saturday, so as long as that coincides with the ideal time to watch, you might be in luck.

Why is this a once-in-a-lifetime event? According to Sky & Telescope, the comet takes tens of thousands of years to complete an orbit around the sun.