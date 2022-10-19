Going once: BC Ferries vessel could be yours in auction (PHOTOS)

A BC Ferries vessel from 1965 is currently being sold in auction.

The bids now peg the value of the ferry at $200,000, which doesn’t seem all that bad for a ship that can hold 400 passengers, whereas a Vancouver apartment for around $400,000 can barely fit two residents.

The auction is by IronPlanet, “a leading online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment and other durable assets.”

This 1965 (unverified) Powel River Queen includes room for 400 passengers, 61 vehicles, five decks and a 900 hp engine. Powell River Queens are typically used for service between Campbell River and Quadra Island. Quadra Island is where this vessel is located.

According to a limited function check, the engine still starts and runs. However, it doesn’t state whether the ferry is sea-worthy, but it looks like it floats.

The ferry looks to be in pretty good condition, considering that it’s 57 years old.

Aside from a few blemishes and some adhesive residue, the seats and floors seemed to have mostly withstood the test of time.

Some of the vessel’s exterior gear has seen better days, showing lots of visible rust.

The ferry emblem still looks to be in excellent condition.

Some items on this notice board suggest the ferry may have been operational reasonably recently. However, the auction page doesn’t say when the vessel was pulled out of service.

There have already been 17 offers on the ferry, the highest of which is CDN $200,000. Fifty-nine people are watching the auction.

How much would you bid for this BC Ferries vessel?