The February forecast is out, and Vancouver's in for a temperature rollercoaster

We may be kicking off February with some chilly temperatures; however, the full forecast for the month is out, and it’s looking like we could be sitting pretty compared to the rest of the country.

According to The Weather Network, the first five days of February will feel fairly mild, with temperatures in Vancouver hovering just below 10°C.

For the first five days of the month, the colder-than-normal temperatures are set to spread across central, eastern, and northern Canada. Meaning folks in Ontario and Quebec will feel those record-breaking temperatures due to an arctic freeze.

Northern BC will be even unseasonably warm for the second week of the month, and Metro Vancouver will still be in a bit of a cold snap with temperatures expected to be close to zero for some days.

But by Valentine’s Day, a bit of a change could be coming. The Weather Network predicts there should be some warmth.

Perfect for outdoor dates or “hot girl walks,” depending on how you celebrate.

“Looking ahead to mid and late February, we expect that near-normal or colder-than-normal temperatures will return to western Canada,” The Weather Network stated.

“There are some signs that colder weather will become more widespread across Canada during the final week of February, but forecast confidence in that pattern change is lower since that is still several weeks away,” The Weather Network added.

You can check out the full February forecast for the country here.