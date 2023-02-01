Out-of-control bus smashes into cars on snowy Coquitlam street (VIDEO)

Slippery road conditions Tuesday morning caused a dicey incident in Coquitlam as residents witnessed an out-of-control collision involving a TransLink bus.

Surveillance footage caught the startling moments as a TransLink bus turned right but slipped on the road covered in snow. The rear of the bus is then seen swinging to the left — nearly clipping a vehicle driving in the opposite lane.

While the vehicle narrowly escapes, the cars behind it are hit by the bus.

The cars are pushed by the bus as it continues to slowly rolls away and down the street.

TransLink confirmed the incident took place on Laurentian Street in Coquitlam Tuesday morning.

“There were no reported injuries to the operator or customers onboard,” TransLink added.

Daily Hive has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP for more information.