BC expected to share plans for rapid test distribution at COVID-19 update

BC health officials are giving a COVID-19 update on Wednesday afternoon, where they’re expected to detail the province’s plans to distribute rapid tests.

As the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic approaches, BC still hasn’t given the general public access to free, federally purchased rapid tests. Some Atlantic provinces have given out free rapid tests since last year, and Ontario recently began distributing them for free through pharmacies and grocery stores.

BC has distributed rapid tests in certain settings, such as schools, but people without connections to those communities have been left having to buy their own rapid tests.

The pressure to buy rapid tests has also been heightened because BC restricted access to PCR testing when government testing sites became overwhelmed during the Omicron wave in December.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to begin speaking at 3 pm. The event will be livestreamed.