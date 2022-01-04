Where to buy a COVID-19 rapid test in Metro Vancouver

COVID-19 cases are soaring so high that BC’s government testing sites are overwhelmed, and some residents would prefer to pay for a rapid antigen test rather than wait several hours in line.

The BC government has not widely distributed rapid tests to the public, other than to use them as a substitute for PCR tests as testing capacity became overloaded in December.

However, there are a few options for ordering at-home testing kits online, and many (more expensive) options for in-person rapid testing for travel purposes around the Lower Mainland. Keep in mind private test results will not be reported to contact tracers or be included in daily government case counts.

In search of a PCR test? Check out Daily Hive’s list of private travel PCR testing options.

Here are some places to get a rapid test:

At-home rapid test kits

Order these test tests online for $29 to $39 each. There’s currently a delay and no orders will be shipped until January 10, 2022.

A two-pack of these rapid tests cost $79 for Aeroplan members and $129 for everyone else. They’re accepted for entry into the US, according to the company’s website. Order online.

This Ontario-based company offers five-packs of rapid tests for just under $50 and 25-packs for $225, plus tax and the cost of shipping. New online orders will be shipped in January.

Travel testing options

These clinics charge a larger fee and the test is conducted by a professional in a lab setting. Clients are given a results certificate for travel purposes.

Rapid tests cost $75.

Address: 104B-8140 120 Street, Surrey

Asymptomatic rapid tests cost $79 at the YVR location and $99 at the Richmond location.

Addresses:

3211 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond

Executive Hotel Vancouver Airport, 8th floor, 7311 Westminster Highway

Rapid tests here cost $99 plus tax.

Address: 6040-8171 Ackroyd Road

Asymptomatic rapid tests cost $99 plus tax, and are approved for travel to the UK.

Address: 130-8780 Blundell Road, Richmond

Rapid tests cost $99 plus tax.

Address: Level 1, Domestic Terminal, YVR International Airport

These clinics charge $115 for an antigen test with a travel certificate.

Addresses:

102-970 Burrard Street, Vancouver

230-2184 West Broadway, Vancouver

308A, 7327 – 137 Street, Surrey

Rapid tests cost $110 at its Coquitlam and Richmond locations, and $119 at its YVR location.

Addresses:

1161 The High Street, Unit 2, Coquitlam

3111 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond (located inside the Fairmont hotel at YVR)

7551 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Asymptomatic travel rapid tests cost $119 plus tax. Symptomatic individuals are asked not to come into the clinic, and can instead use the company’s mobile service by emailing [email protected]

Addresses:

Spring Medical Centre, 4453 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Fleetwood Medical Clinic, 306-9014 152 Street, Surrey

Scott Road Medical Clinic, 7154 120 Street, Surrey

Richmond Central Medical Clinic, 7997 Westminster Hwy Suite 150, Richmond

Kerrisdale Medical Clinic, 2077 West 42nd Avenue, Vancouver

105-1590 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

City View Medical Clinic, 2480 Heather Street, Vancouver

Rapid tests here cost $120 plus tax.

Address: 4648 Imperial Street, Burnaby

This company offers asymptomatic rapid tests for $120 plus tax, and for an extra cost can send its mobile rapid testing van out to meet clients.

Address: 314-1755 West Broadway, Vancouver

Travel antigen tests for trips to the US cost $125.

Address: 140-5611 Cooney Road, Richmond (Service Canada 1st Floor)

This organization has partnered with London Drugs to offer asymptomatic PCR and rapid testing at several locations. Rapid tests cost $125 plus tax.

Addresses:

900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

4588 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Lougheed Town Centre, 101-9855 Austin Avenue, Burnaby

Morgan Crossing, 130-15850 26th Avenue, Surrey

London Station, 10348 King George Highway, Surrey

Asymptomatic antigen tests cost $126 at this YVR site.

Address: YVR Airport at 3211 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond

Rapid tests cost $145 plus tax here.

Addresses:

777 Hornby Street, Vancouver

118 Keefer Street, Vancouver