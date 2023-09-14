Vancouver's mayor applauds BC banning illicit drug use in playgrounds

An amendment to BC’s decriminalization law has been approved, and starting Monday, it will mean possession of illicit drugs in more spaces will be banned.

The province said the new exclusion zones prevent drug users from being within 15 metres of a play structure in a playground, a spray or wading pool, or a skate park, if they are in possession of any amount of illegal drugs.

K-12 schools and licensed childcare facilities were already exclusionary zones when decriminalization was brought into BC at the end of January.

The changes expand the exclusionary zones already in place.

“With this amendment, police officers may enforce the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act when individuals are found to be in possession of illegal drugs in these child-focused spaces,” the province said Thursday.

Outside of these areas, Health Canada approved that possessions of small amounts of cocaine, heroin, meth, fentanyl, and other substances would not be penalized by the justice system, a first in Canada.

Public intoxication remains illegal and under the Criminal Code.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto are among those commending the move.

“We are pleased to see Health Canada is responding to the hard work done by the province in taking action by amending the BC personal drug possession exemption,” Sim said.

“We thank both the province and the BC Association of Chiefs of Police for joint advocacy with the City of Vancouver to address this important issue,” he added.

Children remain top of mind

In 2006, the Vancouver Police Department announced it would be adapting how officers enforce possession and instead put the focus on traffickers and circumstances when the user was harming others.

“A person‘s behaviour or the context of the psychoactive substance abuse, rather than the actual unlawful possession of the substance, should be the primary factor in determining whether to lay a charge,” the report reads in part.

However, the policy included a special sensitivity to areas where children were present.

The message that protecting children is a high priority was echoed in the message from the mayor of Victoria on Thursday.

“As the longer-term effects of decriminalization are assessed, and more addictions and mental health services are established, it’s important to consider and take steps that specifically protect children,” Alto said.

The province says it is working to further regulate public drug use through provincial legislation this fall, adding that decriminalization is just one tool in the toolbox in the fight against the toxic drug crisis, which has claimed the lives of 12,000 British Columbians since 2016.

Men, and in particular those working in trades and the construction sector, continue to disproportionally make up the deaths in the province, and the majority of deaths happen inside private residences, according to the BC Coroners Service.