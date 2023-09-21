More than two dozen dogs are getting veterinary care after being found in horrific and inhumane conditions.

According to the BC SPCA, the 30 Dachshund dogs were seized from an Okanagan breeder recently due to an investigation.

The dogs range from four months old to five years old and were found to be living in small crates dirtied with urine and feces.

They are not socialized, are afraid of people, and have to receive treatment for a variety of health issues, including dental disease and exposure to high ammonia levels.

It’s unclear what the timeline for their recovery will be.

However, the BC SPCA says when they are available for adoption, you will be able to apply to be considered through the website.