Dog rescue overwhelmed by foster applications after call out by Daily Hive

BC residents stepped up to open their homes to some amazing Golden Retrievers last week and we cannot get enough of it.

Last week, we wrote a story about the lack of foster families in BC and the response to this request was overwhelming.

Golden Rescue, a Canada-based Golden Retriever rescue organization, received approximately 50 foster parent applications in less than a week. “It was a wow… It’s a little overwhelming at the moment but it’s all good,” said Co-chair Viive Tamm.

A majority of the applications have been from the Greater Vancouver area but some Vancouver Island residents jumped on the foster roster, too. Soon-to-be foster parents can expect a wait time of a few weeks before their application is accepted.

The fostering process involves matching the applicant with a suitable dog and a foster guide. If you check all the boxes after an assessment, a house visit, and some foster training, an adorable Golden may very soon be wagging its tail at your doorstep.

A typical foster household has a host of duties other than loving, feeding, and walking the pupper. These include evaluating the Golden’s personality and behaviour, exercising and training them, and taking them to the vet (Golden Rescue covers the vet fees).

Each of the Goldens goes through one round of fostering before being adopted into their forever family. However, if a foster family wants to adopt one of their own foster dogs, they will have to go through three different rounds of foster pups before adopting one of their own.

In 2022, Golden Rescue rescued 525 dogs. The organization has seen an increase in rescued dog numbers post the pandemic due to abandonment or lack of time from pet parents.

The organization used to rescue dogs from other countries like Mexico, Egypt, and the US earlier. However, it is unable to continue its international operations due to the ban on the import of all commercial dogs from rabies-prone countries by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. This ban came into effect on September 28, 2022.

“Hopefully that will change soon because [it’s] dire straits. So many dogs are dying because of this ban,” Tamm said.

Fosterable and adoptable Goldens are present throughout the country and a nearby family is an ideal option. But the paw-fect family could be anywhere. “If we have the right foster family, we will transport them,” Tamm said.

There is no fee to be a foster parent but they will have to fund the food, grooming, and well-being of their dogs. Golden Rescue will be responsible for the medical fees. However, the fee for adoption varies.

If you want to be a foster parent, volunteer with, or donate to Golden Rescue, check out its website.