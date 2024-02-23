Six chinchillas but only three dogs? These are Vancouver’s weirdest pet bylaws

If you want your pet to be the talk of the town, you’re in luck.

The City of Vancouver has some unusual animal control bylaws that affect pet ownership. If a snake is the go-to pet of your dreams, we’ve got good news. However, if a raccoon is calling your name, sorry, but no can do.

While dogs and cats are the most common household best friends, sometimes you’re into more uncommon pets such as reptiles.

We took a look at the City of Vancouver Animal Control Bylaw to help you decide your pet-parent status.

Three dogs are the limit

Vancouver is infamous for its love for dogs, but too much of this good thing is bad enough to get you fined. Unless you are a licensed kennel keeper, you can’t keep more than three dogs at once in one place.

According to John Gray, manager of Animal Services at the City of Vancouver, if you are found to be violating this law, the Animal Control Officers (ACOs) “will work with the resident to help ensure the dogs are adequately cared for, and if needed, will assist in rehoming any animals.”

Don’t forget to get a dog licence for each of your dogs if they are older than three months.

You can only keep up to six smaller animals

The City of Vancouver limits a household to an aggregate of six smaller animals.

This list includes all the cuteness on Earth: hamsters, rabbits, guinea pigs, mice, cats, chinchillas, and small reptiles. Sadly, the bylaws say that six is enough cuteness.

Swifties, sorry to step on your cat mom aspirations, but seven cats are one too many.

It is perfectly legal to own a lizard

As long as you house your reptiles in a suitable enclosure, you can keep as many as six non-venomous lizards in your house. If you want them to get some sun, you can even walk them on the beach.

There are some exceptions, though. Some of the prohibited lizards include monitor lizards, such as the Komodo Dragon, and venomous bearded lizards, like the Mexican Beaded Lizard and the Gila Monster, according to the BC List of Controlled Alien Species.

You can have any snake you want — except the prohibited ones

Slytherins, assemble. Your dreams of owning a snake are fully supported by the City of Vancouver as long as they are not venomous or prohibited.

If you decide to keep a snake or other reptile, make sure they are housed properly within a reptile-friendly enclosure.

Some of the prohibited snakes include:

Green anaconda

Yellow anaconda

Reticulated python

African rock python

Burmese python

Indian python

Amethyst python

Raccoons and coyotes are not pets

Yes, they are cute. Yes, they are prohibited. No, you cannot take them home.

Coyotes and raccoons may be the city’s unofficial pets, but they fall under the prohibited list for pet ownership and are categorized as “wildlife species” by the BC Wildlife Act.

Feeding these animals can generally lead to a fine of $500, according to the Wildlife Feeding Regulation Bylaw.

The City recommends contacting pest control if you come across raccoons on your property.

“Residents dealing with raccoons and other wildlife on their properties are encouraged to contact an accredited pest control company,” said Gray.

Domestic animals may not be domesticated after all

Except for hens, Vancouverites cannot keep domestic barn animals, including goats, horses, pigs, and a variety of poultry (such as quail and turkey), unless they are licensed to do so.

Residents may be fined anywhere from $250 to $10,000 if found in breach of these bylaws.

Would you keep a snake as a pet? Let us know in the comments.