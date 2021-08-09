BC announces over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 1,079 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 152,918.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,036 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 68 individuals are currently hospitalized, 20 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were 422 cases between Friday and Saturday, 364 between Saturday and Sunday, and 293 between Sunday and Monday.

New cases, as well as total active cases, broken down by health region are as follows:

Fraser Health: 258 new cases, 586 total active cases

258 new cases, 586 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 142 new cases, 387 total active cases

142 new cases, 387 total active cases Interior Health: 587 new cases, 1,755 total active cases

587 new cases, 1,755 total active cases Northern Health: 30 new cases, 108 total active cases

30 new cases, 108 total active cases Island Health: 62 new cases, 188 total active cases

62 new cases, 188 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 12 total active cases

There have been five new COVID-19-related deaths in Vancouver Coastal Health, for a total of 1,777 deaths in British Columbia. Of these deaths, four occurred in Interior Health and one occurred in Northern Health.

To date, 82.0% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

148,066 people who tested positive have now recovered.