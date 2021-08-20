COVID-19 outbreak measures across BC's Interior being expanded

The COVID-19 health and safety measures implemented in British Columbia’s Central Okanagan are being expanded across the rest of the Interior Health Region.

The announcement was made on Friday afternoon during a press conference involving Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Henry says that they’ve seen a steady rate of increase throughout the entire Interior Health region, although it remains mainly in people who are unvaccinated. She says that one factor that contributed to an increase in cases is BC’s ongoing wildfire situation, which has displaced residents across the region, whether they’re vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The new measures for Interior Health will go into place starting Friday at midnight.

Masks will be mandatory in all indoor public spaces for anyone above the age of 12.

Additionally, indoor gatherings are being limited to one other household or five other guests. Outdoor personal gatherings and indoor organized gatherings are being limited to no more than 50 people, and organized gatherings will need a COVID-19 safety plan in place.

Indoor high-intensity group activity is also being suspended, although low-intensity activities may continue.

Residents in BC are also asked to refrain from travelling to the Interior, regardless of vaccination status.

There are 59 municipalities included in the Interior Health Authority, as pictured below:

