Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 restrictions lifted in BC

At 11:59 pm yesterday, BC health officials lifted several health orders and restrictions impacting the province.

Premier John Horgan said the province was in a spot where the government felt comfortable carefully removing some of the COVID-19 health mandates.

“Our balanced, common-sense approach is based on the best advice from Dr. Henry – it will allow us to get back to many of the things we love and businesses to operate safely,” said Horgan in a statement.

Here’s everything you need to know about the current health orders that were lifted and what’s still in place.

Beginning today, bars and nightclubs have the green light to reopen without capacity limits.

Capacity limits at restaurants were also lifted and the limitation of a maximum of six people per table has been dropped.

Before last night, mingling and dancing were prohibited, but are now allowed.

Masks are still required when not consuming food and the BC Vaccine Card is also still required.

Personal gatherings are no longer limited to a household plus ten people, or one additional household.

Events like weddings or funerals and celebration-of-life ceremonies are now allowed to take place without capacity limits. Masks are still required.

Concerts and events like Canucks games can now proceed with 100% capacity. You must still present your BC Vaccine Card to enter and masks must be worn when not consuming food.

All restrictions at BC gyms and fitness centres have been lifted. That means there are no more capacity limits. Masks must still be worn when not actively exercising.

Pandemic capacity limits will also be scrapped at dance studios, swimming pools, and other indoor fitness facilities.

Sporting events can now commence like normal. This includes individual and team activities.

When not in active competition, masks are required. Spectators and participants over 12-years-old are required to present a BC Vaccine Card.

The BC Vaccine Card and mask mandate will still apply to indoor settings. Businesses also still need to maintain COVID-19 safety plans.

BC health officials will be reviewing the current health orders over the next month and will provide their next update on March 15, when we could potentially see changes to the BC Vaccine Card requirement and mask mandate.

With files from Megan Devlin, and Rob Williams