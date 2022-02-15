BC gyms going back to full capacity as sports tournaments resume

BC gyms can do away with capacity restrictions this week, the provincial government announced today in a sweeping lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Fitness restrictions will dissolve at 11:59 pm on Wednesday, February 16, meaning that when gyms open on February 17 they’ll be able to welcome their pre-COVID-19 number of clients.

Pandemic capacity limits will also be scrapped at dance studios, swimming pools, and other indoor fitness facilities.

In addition, adult sports tournaments will be allowed to proceed once more.

Mask and vaccine certificate rules stay in place

Although gyms will be allowed to welcome more guests, those entering must still show proof of vaccination and wear a mask while not actively exercising.

The mask and vaccine passport requirements will be reviewed again by March 15 and April 12.

BC also announced it’s lifting restrictions on personal gatherings, indoor and outdoor organized events, and allowing dancing and mingling again at restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.