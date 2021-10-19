BC health officials to provide live COVID-19 update on Tuesday

Health officials in British Columbia are scheduled to give a live update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

The event will take place at 1:30 pm and will include Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix. The announcement follows a three-day total of 1,846 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on the weekend.

Last week, health officials announced new “circuit breaker” restrictions for the Northern Health region in further efforts to combat increased transmission and hospitalizations.

Rapid transmission has been able to continue in Northern Health due to a lower rate of vaccination, according to Dr. Henry. She also said the Delta variant remains the primary contributing factor to transmission and the increase of severe illness.

Dr. Henry stressed young people are being affected to a greater degree, driving that point home by revealing that someone in their 20s passed away from COVID-19 today.

The measures include further restrictions to personal gatherings, organized events, and businesses that serve food and liquor.

Meanwhile, in Fraser Health, health officials say that 10 residents have died of COVID-19 in a worsening outbreak at the Willingdon Care Centre. As of October 15, there were at least 90 COVID-19 infections tied to the Burnaby care home — 69 in residents, 21 in staff.

Tuesday’s update can be streamed online via Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter.