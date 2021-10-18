BC health officials report over 1,800 COVID-19 cases on the weekend

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 1,846 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 198,278.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,917 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

You might also like: Surrey Police Service mandating COVID-19 vaccines for officers

Cheap rapid COVID-19 antigen testing kits are on sale now in BC

Grouse Mountain guests must be fully vaccinated for upcoming season

Of the active cases, 360 individuals are currently hospitalized and 151 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were 753 cases between Friday and Saturday, 650 between Saturday and Sunday, and 443 between Sunday and Monday.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 737 new cases, 2,039 total active cases

737 new cases, 2,039 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 212 new cases, 642 total active cases

212 new cases, 642 total active cases Interior Health: 322 new cases, 777 total active cases

322 new cases, 777 total active cases Northern Health: 406 new cases, 880 total active cases

406 new cases, 880 total active cases Island Health: 169 new cases, 521 total active cases

169 new cases, 521 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 58 total active cases

There have been 26 new COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 2,081 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, 10 were in Fraser Health, three were in Vancouver Coastal Health, five were in Interior Health, five were in Northern Health, and three were in Island Health.

Health officials in BC also shared data on COVID-19 cases in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. From October 8 to 14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68.3% of cases, and from September 27 to October 10, they accounted for 74.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (October 8 to 14) – Total 3,914

Not vaccinated: 2,420 (61.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 255 (6.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,239 (31.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 1 to October 14) – Total 465

Not vaccinated: 320 (68.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 27 (5.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 118 (25.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 8 to 14)

Not vaccinated: 268

Partially vaccinated: 74.2

Fully vaccinated: 29.4

To date, 89.2% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 83.4% have received their second dose.

190,918 people who tested positive have now recovered.