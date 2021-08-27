BC health officials announce over 860 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 867 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 163,560.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,657 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 159 individuals are currently hospitalized, 84 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 228 new cases, 1,377 total active cases

228 new cases, 1,377 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 165 new cases, 1,132 total active cases

165 new cases, 1,132 total active cases Interior Health: 350 new cases, 2,190 total active cases

350 new cases, 2,190 total active cases Northern Health: 61 new cases, 393 total active cases

61 new cases, 393 total active cases Island Health: 63 new cases, 555 total active cases

63 new cases, 555 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 10 total active cases

There have been three new COVID-19-related deaths in Interior Health, for a total of 1,807 deaths in British Columbia.

Between August 12 and 25, people not vaccinated accounted for 82.0% of cases and 85.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (August 19 to 25) – Total 4,368

Not vaccinated: 3,116 (71.3%)

3,116 (71.3%) Partially vaccinated: 467 (10.7%)

467 (10.7%) Fully vaccinated: 785 (18.0%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (August 12 to 25) – Total 213

Not vaccinated: 169 (79.3%)

169 (79.3%) Partially vaccinated: 14 (6.6%)

14 (6.6%) Fully vaccinated: 30 (14.1%)

Past week cases per 100,000 population (August 19 to 25)

Not vaccinated: 199.0

199.0 Partially vaccinated: 105.7

105.7 Fully vaccinated: 24.9

To date, 83.9% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 75.8% have received their second dose.

155,928 people who tested positive have now recovered.