BC health officials announce over 860 new COVID-19 cases
BC health officials announced 867 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 163,560.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,657 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 159 individuals are currently hospitalized, 84 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:
- Fraser Health: 228 new cases, 1,377 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 165 new cases, 1,132 total active cases
- Interior Health: 350 new cases, 2,190 total active cases
- Northern Health: 61 new cases, 393 total active cases
- Island Health: 63 new cases, 555 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, 10 total active cases
There have been three new COVID-19-related deaths in Interior Health, for a total of 1,807 deaths in British Columbia.
Between August 12 and 25, people not vaccinated accounted for 82.0% of cases and 85.9% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (August 19 to 25) – Total 4,368
- Not vaccinated: 3,116 (71.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 467 (10.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 785 (18.0%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (August 12 to 25) – Total 213
- Not vaccinated: 169 (79.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 14 (6.6%)
- Fully vaccinated: 30 (14.1%)
Past week cases per 100,000 population (August 19 to 25)
- Not vaccinated: 199.0
- Partially vaccinated: 105.7
- Fully vaccinated: 24.9
To date, 83.9% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 75.8% have received their second dose.
155,928 people who tested positive have now recovered.