BC health officials report less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

There have been less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in BC since Friday, health officials reported on Monday.

In a joint written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that from May 21 to May 22, there 356 new cases. From May 22 to May 23, there were 325 new cases, and in the last 24 hours, there have been 293 new cases. This brings the total number of newly recorded cases over the weekend to 974, and the provincially recorded total to 142,347.

Broken down by health region, this equates to 157 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 630 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 25 in the Island Health region, 117 in the Interior Health region, 44 in the Northern Health region, and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.

There are 3,953 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and ff the active cases, 292 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 96 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,679 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 2,885,488 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 147,144 of which are second doses.

A total of 136,603. people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.