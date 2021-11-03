BC health officials announced 430 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 207,120.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,373 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 137 individuals are currently in intensive care.

A data error on Wednesday meant the total number of people in hospital was not available.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 202 new cases, 1,891 total active cases

202 new cases, 1,891 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 56 new cases, 603 total active cases

56 new cases, 603 total active cases Interior Health: 88 new cases, 638 total active cases

88 new cases, 638 total active cases Northern Health: 37 new cases, 550 total active cases

37 new cases, 550 total active cases Island Health: 47 new cases, 632 total active cases

47 new cases, 632 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases

There have been six COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,192 deaths in BC.

From October 26 to November 1, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 65% of cases and from October 19 to November 1, they accounted for 72% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (October 26 to November 1) – Total 3,732



Not vaccinated: 2,206 (59%)

Partially vaccinated: 200 (5.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,326 (35.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 19 to November 1) – Total 449

Not vaccinated: 296 (65.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 29 (6.5%

Fully vaccinated: 124 (27.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 26 to November 1)

Not vaccinated: 282.7

Partially vaccinated: 69.5

Fully vaccinated: 30.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 19 to November 1)

Not vaccinated: 57

Partially vaccinated: 14.2

Fully vaccinated: 2.8

To date, 90% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 86% have received their second dose.