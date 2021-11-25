BC health officials announce over 400 new COVID-19 cases
BC health officials announced 424 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 216,758.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,061 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 295 individuals are currently in hospital, 112 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- You might also like:
- Woman accused of posing as nurse for an entire year at BC Women’s Hospital charged
- COVID-19 outbreak declared at downtown Vancouver hospital
- BC mandates five days of paid sick leave for all employees
Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:
- Fraser Health: 140 new cases, 1,092 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 62 new cases, 512 total active cases
- Interior Health: 93 new cases, 608 total active cases
- Northern Health: 66 new cases, 414 total active cases
- Island Health: 63 new cases, 429 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, six total active cases
There have been three COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,316 deaths in BC. Of the new deaths, two were in Fraser Health and one was in Interior Health.
To date, 91.4% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 88.1% have received their second dose.
From November 17 to November 23, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.9% of cases, and from November 10 to November 23, they accounted for 68.5% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (November 17 to November 23) – Total 2,650
- Not vaccinated: 1,461 (55.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 101 (3.8%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,088 (41.1%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 10 to November 23) – Total 301
- Not vaccinated: 188 (62.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 18 (6%)
- Fully vaccinated: 95 (31.6%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 17 to November 23)
- Not vaccinated: 197.7
- Partially vaccinated: 44.6
- Fully vaccinated: 24.4
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 10 to November 23)
- Not vaccinated: 39.3
- Partially vaccinated: 11.6
- Fully vaccinated: 2.1