BC health officials announce over 400 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 424 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 216,758.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,061 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 295 individuals are currently in hospital, 112 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:

Fraser Health: 140 new cases, 1,092 total active cases

140 new cases, 1,092 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 62 new cases, 512 total active cases

62 new cases, 512 total active cases Interior Health: 93 new cases, 608 total active cases

93 new cases, 608 total active cases Northern Health: 66 new cases, 414 total active cases

66 new cases, 414 total active cases Island Health: 63 new cases, 429 total active cases

63 new cases, 429 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, six total active cases

There have been three COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,316 deaths in BC. Of the new deaths, two were in Fraser Health and one was in Interior Health.

To date, 91.4% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 88.1% have received their second dose.

From November 17 to November 23, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.9% of cases, and from November 10 to November 23, they accounted for 68.5% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 17 to November 23) – Total 2,650



Not vaccinated: 1,461 (55.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 101 (3.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,088 (41.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 10 to November 23) – Total 301



Not vaccinated: 188 (62.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 18 (6%)

Fully vaccinated: 95 (31.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 17 to November 23)

Not vaccinated: 197.7

Partially vaccinated: 44.6

Fully vaccinated: 24.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 10 to November 23)