COVID-19 outbreak declared at downtown Vancouver hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared this week at St. Paul’s Hospital in downtown Vancouver.

According to a list of current facility outbreaks on Vancouver Coastal Health’s website, the Burrard Street hospital, operated by faith-based Providence Health Care, imposed infection control restrictions on November 22.

Justin Karasick, a spokesperson for Providence, said 10 patients have tested positive for the virus so far. The hospital has closed seven medical units to new admissions and visitors, but the rest of the facility remains unaffected.

The cases are all in patients; no staff are infected. The same care providers are working with the infected units to prevent passing the virus to other un-impacted units.

Karasick characterized the outbreak as “under control” and would not say whether the infected patients had been vaccinated.