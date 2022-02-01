Over 1,000 in hospital as BC reports 4,075 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 4,075 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 324,615.
There were 1,725 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 1,293 between Saturday and Sunday, and 1,057 between Sunday and Monday.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 27,454 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 1,048 (+58) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 138 (-3) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 1,225 new cases, 11,503 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 645 new cases, 5,685 total active cases
- Interior Health: 1,182 new cases, 7,589 total active cases
- Northern Health: 447 new cases, 1,298 total active cases
- Island Health: 575 new cases, 1,364 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: One new case, 15 total active cases
There have been 19 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,616 deaths in the province.
There have been eight new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 58 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 89.9% (4,480,231) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84% (4,184,629) have received their second dose.
From January 21 to January 27, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 26% of cases, and from January 14 to January 27, they accounted for 30.6% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (January 21 to January 27) – Total 12,166
- Not vaccinated: 2,549 (21%)
- Partially vaccinated: 610 (5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 9,007 (74%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 14 to January 27) – Total 1,333
- Not vaccinated: 349 (26.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 59 (4.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 925 (69.4%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 21 to January 27)
- Not vaccinated: 430
- Partially vaccinated: 180.4
- Fully vaccinated: 215.7
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 14 to January 27)
- Not vaccinated: 88.4
- Partially vaccinated: 47.8
- Fully vaccinated: 19.8