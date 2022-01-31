Fundraiser launched for Delta father of seven who died after medical crisis

A fundraiser has been started for the family of a Metro Vancouver dad who died last week after a medical crisis.

The GoFundMe page, created by Kathleen Dobin to support the father’s family, has identified the man as 52-year-old Edmond Stewart of Delta.

“Edmond collapsed and was found unresponsive in a medical crisis. He was transported directly to Surrey Memorial Hospital and was almost immediately put on a ventilator. Shortly after that, he started to experience organ failure,” said Dobin, the sister of Stewart’s wife, Carrie.

Dobin told Daily Hive that Stewart remained unconscious during his 11 days at the hospital.

“Edmond received great care from the ICU doctors and nurses but the damage was too great. He passed peacefully with his wife Carrie by his side, late on Friday, January 28,” Dobin said.

The fundraiser page remembers Stewart as a loving husband and father.

“Edmond has spent the last 23 years devoted to his wife Carrie, working hard for their family and never missing an opportunity to be together. For Edmond, a humble, kind, and gentle man, his family was his greatest joy,” reads the page.

“After over a week of uncertainty, the family is reeling at the loss of their dad. They are at home together, grieving and supporting each other,” added Dobin.

Stewart worked at flooring retailer End of the Roll for 24 years and was often seen at the hockey rink with his children.

The GoFundMe is being organized by family members to honour Stewart while also supporting Carrie and the children.

“For 21 years, Edmond worked as the sole provider for their family of nine. After years of raising their young children, Carrie has recently returned to work as an educational assistant in Delta,” explained Dobin. “The grieving and financial struggles ahead for his young family are immense.

“Our family is focused on helping Carrie, my sister, and our beloved nephews and niece remain in their family home. All funds raised will go directly to Carrie and will be used to support their children in the road ahead, without their dad.”

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $45,000 for Stewart’s family.