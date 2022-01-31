Trucker convoy blocks highway to Canada-US border crossing for third day

A highway leading to a border crossing in Alberta remains blocked for a third day by a trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Access to the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta is unavailable, according to a traffic advisory posted by 511 Alberta.

“At this time, no motor vehicles are able to access the border for entry/re-entry,” the advisory adds for Highway 4, south of Lethbridge to the Canada-Montana border.

“The Alberta RCMP will use only the level of intervention necessary to ensure the safety of all citizens and to maintain peace, order, and security. Our goal is to facilitate lawful and peaceful protest. When an event becomes unlawful we utilize a measured approach, which ultimately includes enforcement. This event is unlawful and we are asking those who are involved to clear the area,” RCMP stated on Facebook.

The Alberta RCMP continue to act to preserve the peace and maintain public safety at the #Coutts border crossing. Extensive efforts have been taken to engage with all stakeholders in the hopes that a peaceful resolution can be reached. Read more: https://t.co/RFF2ZICGd2 — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) January 31, 2022

On Sunday, Premier Jason Kenney issued a statement on the blockade affecting the Coutts border crossing, adding that the demonstration is causing inconveniences for motorists and could impede emergency service access in the area.

The blockade of the Coutts border crossing violates the Alberta Traffic Safety Act. It is causing significant inconvenience for lawful motorists and could dangerously impede movement of emergency service vehicles. This blockade must end. My full statement: ⬇ pic.twitter.com/VbXTQTVft8 — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 30, 2022

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley also issued a statement Monday condemning the blockade.

At last check, it appears the Coutts border crossing remains blocked. This is unacceptable. It must reopen today. This is a massive threat to our economy, to emergency services people rely on and so much more. #ableg #yyc — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) January 31, 2022

Alberta Transportation Minister Rajan Sawhney said she heard up to 100 Alberta truckers have been stranded on the US side of the border since Saturday, some without food and others with medical issues.

“Everyone has the right to protest peacefully, but our supply chain and the livelihoods of those trying to cross the border should not suffer because of that,” said Sawhney in a tweet.

We need the Coutts border crossing to reopen. I’m hearing between 50-100 Alberta truckers have been stranded on the US side since Saturday. Some haven’t eaten, others have medical issues. 1/2 — Rajan Sawhney (@RajanJSaw) January 31, 2022

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the racist imagery and desecration of memorials at the protest against the vaccine mandate in Ottawa this past weekend.

You can find current wait times at Canada-US border crossings here.