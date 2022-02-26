NewsCoronavirus

BC reports 12 more deaths and under 600 new COVID-19 cases

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 26 2022, 12:05 am
BC reports 12 more deaths and under 600 new COVID-19 cases
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (Gov BC/Flickr)

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 583 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 347,376.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 599 (-13) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 96 (-6) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases are broken down by health region as follows:
  • Fraser Health: 138 new cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 91 new cases
  • Interior Health: 183 new cases
  • Northern Health: 75 new cases
  • Island Health: 96 new cases
  • Outside of Canada: Zero new cases

There have been 12 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,851 deaths in the province.

There has been one new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 27 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

To date, 90.6% (4,514,727) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.1% (4,289,963) have received their second dose.

From February 17 to 23, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.7% of cases, and from February 10 to 23, they accounted for 33.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (February 17 to 23) – Total 3,672

  • Not vaccinated: 647 (17.6%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 115 (3.1%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 2,910 (79.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 10 to 23) – Total 590

  • Not vaccinated: 173 (29.3%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 26 (4.4%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 391 (66.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 17 to 23) 

  • Not vaccinated: 156.5
  • Partially vaccinated: 47.6
  • Fully vaccinated: 63.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 10 to 23)

  • Not vaccinated: 48.2
  • Partially vaccinated: 23.4
  • Fully vaccinated: 8.3
SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT