BC reports 12 more deaths and under 600 new COVID-19 cases
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 583 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 347,376.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 599 (-13) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 96 (-6) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- You might also like:
- Liberal Leader demands BC pull Russian products from liquor stores
- Canada announces new sanctions targeting Vladimir Putin and his cabinet
- Vancouver has a Ukrainian sister-city and the relationship goes back to WWII
- Fraser Health: 138 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 91 new cases
- Interior Health: 183 new cases
- Northern Health: 75 new cases
- Island Health: 96 new cases
- Outside of Canada: Zero new cases
There have been 12 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,851 deaths in the province.
There has been one new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 27 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.6% (4,514,727) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.1% (4,289,963) have received their second dose.
From February 17 to 23, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.7% of cases, and from February 10 to 23, they accounted for 33.7% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (February 17 to 23) – Total 3,672
- Not vaccinated: 647 (17.6%)
- Partially vaccinated: 115 (3.1%)
- Fully vaccinated: 2,910 (79.3%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 10 to 23) – Total 590
- Not vaccinated: 173 (29.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 26 (4.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 391 (66.3%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 17 to 23)
- Not vaccinated: 156.5
- Partially vaccinated: 47.6
- Fully vaccinated: 63.4
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 10 to 23)
- Not vaccinated: 48.2
- Partially vaccinated: 23.4
- Fully vaccinated: 8.3