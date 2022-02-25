Liberal Leader demands BC pull Russian products from liquor stores

BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon is calling on the NDP to remove Russian products from BC Liquor Stores.

Falcon is calling for an immediate removal of products in stores, and a stoppage on imports of Russian liquor products.

Ontario and Manitoba have already made the decision to remove Russian products from store shelves, and a press release outlined which Russian products BC Liquor Stores actually carry.

The five major brands of Russian produced liquor products include:

Russian Standard Vodka

Beluga Noble Russian Vodka

Russian Standard Premium Vodka

Baikal Vodka

Baltika 7 Beer

I’m calling on the NDP to immediately pull Russian spirits from @bcliquorstores and cease all imports of such products by the BCLDB. We should do all we can to support the people of Ukraine and not benefit Putin’s regime while this unprovoked aggression continues. #BCpoli — Kevin Falcon (@KevinFalcon) February 25, 2022

“We should do all we can to support the people of Ukraine and not benefit [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s regime while this unprovoked aggression continues,” said Falcon in a statement.

“This is a concrete step we can take right now to show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”

He went on to say that he called on “Premier [John] Horgan and the NDP to take this action this morning” as other provincial governments in Ontario and Manitoba have already made the move.

“I don’t know what the government is waiting for.”

At a press conference earlier today, Horgan suggested he would support the Canadian federal government when it came to sanctions, but he didn’t outline any specific steps that the BC government would be taking.

He also issued condemnation against the Russian government for the situation that is continuing to escalate in Europe.