Hospitalizations dwindle as BC reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 799 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 346,196.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 653 (-35) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 108 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases are broken down by health region as follows: