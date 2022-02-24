NewsCoronavirus

Hospitalizations dwindle as BC reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases

Feb 24 2022
BCGov/Flickr

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 799 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 346,196.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 653 (-35) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 108 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases are broken down by health region as follows:
  • Fraser Health: 109 new cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 52 new cases
  • Interior Health: 280 new cases
  • Northern Health: 214 new cases
  • Island Health: 140 new cases
  • Outside of Canada: Four new cases

The 97 “new” cases reported in Northern Health were actually due to a data correction for historical cases reported between April 2021 and February 2022.

There has been one new COVID-19-related death in British Columbia, for a total of 2,831 deaths in the province.

There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 29 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

To date, 90.5% (4,513,284) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.0% (4,284,366) have received their second dose.

From February 15 to 21, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.4% of cases, and from February 8 to 21, they accounted for 32.8% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (February 15 to 21) – Total 3,796

  • Not vaccinated: 658 (17.3%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 118 (3.1%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 3,020 (79.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 8 to 21) – Total 504

  • Not vaccinated: 141 (28.0%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 24 (4.8%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 339 (67.2%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 15 to 21) 

  • Not vaccinated: 160.0
  • Partially vaccinated: 52.7
  • Fully vaccinated: 66.8

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 8 to 21)

  • Not vaccinated: 40.3
  • Partially vaccinated: 21.4
  • Fully vaccinated: 7.2
