Two people injured after bear spray incident at a Burnaby business

Two people needed medical attention after a bear spray incident that took place at a Burnaby business.

Burnaby RCMP is hoping for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with the altercation.

The incident took place on January 24, when an employee from a business approached a driver and vehicle near their workplace. The employee believed the driver to be suspicious.

The RCMP says that after a short confrontation, the suspect proceeded to enter the employee’s store, located on Randolph Avenue near Kingsway. Mounties have not identified the business.

The suspect proceeded to allegedly bear spray two people near the Burnaby business before leaving the area.

“This was a troubling attack. Burnaby RCMP has taken a number of steps in an attempt to identify the suspect, but we are now turning to the public for assistance,” said Burnaby RCMP Corporal Mike Kalanj in a statement.

While both victims required medical attention, they were not seriously hurt in the incident.

The suspect was believed to be driving a Honda Pilot at the time, and police later determined the vehicle was actually stolen.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a high-visibility orange jacket with a hood.

Anyone with more info is being asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999, quoting file number 22-2627.

Last year, a suspect used bear spray to rob a Holt Renfrew store in downtown Vancouver.