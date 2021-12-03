BC health officials announce 405 new COVID-19 cases entering weekend

BC health officials announced 405 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 219,584.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,071 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 276 individuals are currently in hospital, 95 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:

Fraser Health: 110 new cases, 990 total active cases

110 new cases, 990 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 45 new cases, 498 total active cases

45 new cases, 498 total active cases Interior Health: 97 new cases, 585 total active cases

97 new cases, 585 total active cases Northern Health: 57 new cases, 351 total active cases

57 new cases, 351 total active cases Island Health: 96 new cases, 646 total active cases

96 new cases, 646 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, one total active case

There have been six COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,351 deaths in BC. New deaths include three in Fraser Health, two in Island Health, and one in Vancouver Coastal Health.

To date, 91.2% (4,229,649) of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88% (4,079,277) have received their second dose, and 10% (469,176) have received a third dose.

From November 25 to December 1, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58% of cases, and from November 18 to December 1, they accounted for 65.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 25 to December 1) – Total 2,411



Not vaccinated: 1,303 (54%)

Partially vaccinated: 96 (4%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,012 (42%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 18 to December 1) – Total 246



Not vaccinated: 151 (61.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 11 (4.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 84 (34.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 25 to December 1)

Not vaccinated: 176.3

Partially vaccinated: 44

Fully vaccinated: 22.6

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 18 to December 1)