BC health officials confirm first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

British Columbia’s first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been confirmed.

The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon during a press conference with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Henry says that the person is a resident of the Fraser Health Authority who recently returned from travel in Nigeria. They are isolating, and public health is following up with them and their contacts.

Additionally, 204 people in British Columbia have been identified as having recently been in “affected areas.”

They have been sent for PCR testing and are in isolation.

