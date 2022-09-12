Hot and smoky weekend smashes temperature records in BC

This weekend five BC communities hit new temperature records — and some shattered numbers from several decades ago.

Hope beat a daily record made 78 years ago. On Saturday, the area hit 33.3°C. The region’s previous record was 32.8°C in 1944.

The same day Hope beat this record, BC Wildfire Service shared that the Flood Falls Trail wildfire, which started burning on September 8 just southwest of Hope, was out of control.

White Rock surpassed its daily record set 33 years ago (in 1989), which was 27.5°C. On Saturday, temperatures reached 30.3°C.

Meanwhile, other records surpassed over the weekend were made more recently.

Abbotsford crushed the 30.1°C record made in 2007 when temperatures reached 32.4°C.

Powell River and Squamish both beat records set in 2020.

Powell River’s new record is now 28.1°C, but its old record is 27.6°C. Squamish’s new record is 32.0°C, and its old record was 31.6°C.

These new temperature records provided by Environment and Climate Change Canada are preliminary.

For the rest of the month, Environment Canada says the forecast in BC is trending cooler and near normal temperatures will be returning soon.

Around September 20 and 27, there is a chance of slightly below normal temperatures for parts of BC.

“It definitely is looking like we could be into cooler pattern for the last part of September,” Environment Canada told Daily Hive.