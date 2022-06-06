BC splashed with record-breaking cool and wet weather so far this June

If June has felt less summery than usual, it’s because BC has been hit with record-breaking cool and wet weather over the first several days of the month.

It’s a stark contrast to last year when many parts of BC were hit with record-breaking hot weather and heat warnings in early June.

While things are sure to heat up over the coming weeks, you can expect to see some colder and wetter than seasonal conditions for a little while longer according to The Weather Network.

This month is currently on track to be one of the wettest Junes in BC history. The weather has been so wet in BC so far this June that some parts of the province have already had to contend with flood warnings. Weather Network Meteorologist Tyler Hamilton said it could be the wettest June since at least 2012.

By June 5, Vancouver had already seen 30 mm of rain. It rained so much last week that the Stanley Park Causeway was flooded.

It’s only June 6th. June is going to be the wettest month since at least 2012. 9 times in history the Vancouver area surpassed 100 mm for the month – largest being 142.2 mm back in 1931. #BCRain pic.twitter.com/CTrHt3VGsF — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) June 6, 2022

Hamilton also said that “it’s looking more like fall than June.”

The main driver behind this wet and cold start to the month is a stubborn trough pattern over the Pacific which is “drawing in a constant parade of low pressures systems, which makes the atmosphere cold and unstable.”

The Weather Network suggests the record-breaking wet and cold “show no signs of slowing down.”

Last week was the first time Vancouver saw a 20˚C temperature since sometime last year. Some parts of BC have yet to hit that 20˚C mark. The Weather Network points out that even parts of Alaska are heating up towards 30˚C.

Other parts of the province are also seeing less than seasonal weather. Kamloops has gone 264 days without hitting 25˚C; Comox has 263 days.

Speaking of Comox, in just four days in June it already approached its average monthly rainfall.

The next seven days are forecast to be a mixed bag, with a high of 22˚C expected to hit Vancouver on Tuesday, and scattered showers throughout the week. Vancouver could potentially see over 50 mm of rain this week.

So keep those umbrellas handy. If not for the rain, then to protect yourselves from crows.