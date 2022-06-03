Stanley Park causeway floods during intense rain in Vancouver (VIDEO)

Some roadways in Vancouver flooded Friday morning during an intense bout of rain, including the Stanley Park causeway.

Twitter user Steve (@TheNextTrainIs) shared footage of the sloshing water covering the Stanley Park Causeway as cars tried to navigate it.

Environment Canada forecasted an extremely wet day for Vancouver Friday with up to 25 millimetres expected in some areas.

It’s supposed to stay rainy through the weekend, with the next sunny day expected on Tuesday.